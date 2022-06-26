Podcast: Why Bears QB Justin Fields isn’t among offseason’s biggest losers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been at the center of NFL offseason discussion, where the general consensus is that Fields is being set up for failure heading into his second season.

Fields has been declared among the NFL’s biggest offseason losers by a number of outlets, where they’ve cited new general manager Ryan Poles’ inability to surround him with playmakers at wide receiver and an established offensive line.

They’re fair arguments to be sure, especially as other NFL teams have surrounded their young quarterbacks with strong supporting casts. But is Fields really among the offseason’s biggest losers?

The one thing that appears to be going underrated is the fact that Matt Nagy is no longer his offensive play caller. It appears that the Bears are banking on the addition of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to help Fields take that next step. And it certainly helps that Chicago’s offense will cater to Fields’ strengths, including getting him on the move, utilizing play action and a run-heavy scheme, as well as allowing him to stretch the field with his deep ball.

Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) discuss why statements that Fields is among the offseason’s biggest losers isn’t a strong argument. Fields talk begins around the 12:10 mark of the episode.

What do you think? Is Fields really among the offseason’s biggest losers?