Podcast: Where does Georgia stand headed into UAB matchup?

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia football tight end Arthur Lynch!

Lynch joined J.C. to share takeaways from UGA’s comeback win over South Carolina and breakdown Georgia’s matchup with UAB.

Also on the show:

Key players to watch

Injury update

Predictions

