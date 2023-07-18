Madden 24 has started slowly releasing player ratings. On the latest episode, Kenneth Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the scores Madden gave the Bears' wide receivers and safeties and discuss whether they are fair or foul. Later, they discuss the Bears' offseason workout videos that create a buzz on social media. Finally, they talk about DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Titans and why the Bears were likely never in the running.

PODCAST: Were the Bears in on DeAndre Hopkins conversations before he signed with the Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago