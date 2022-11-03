Podcast: Week 9 Preview

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 9 slate, going in depth on Dolphins/Bears, Chargers/Falcons, Seahawks/Cardinals and much more.

They debate the Bears' post-Chase Claypool offense, how much T.J. Hockenson might be involved in his Vikings debut, whether anything will change for the Chargers post-bye, and if the Panthers will continue to show improvement. They assess the injury situations in Tennessee and Baltimore and how much rope Zach Wilson has left as Jets starter.

