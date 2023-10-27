PODCAST: Week 9 Mountain West Football Preview

PODCAST: Week 9 Mountain West Football Recap

Time to know if UNLV is for real.

A few big ones

Jeremy and Josh are back to preview Week 9 of Mountain West football. First, they get into the weird Pac-2 plan with Oregon State and Washington State trying to remain a league while also having a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West.

After that, they get into the full slate of Saturday games that feature some solid matchups like Fresno State vs. UNLV and Wyoming taking Boise State. Plus, a true sickos game between Nevada and New Mexico where the former is favorite.

