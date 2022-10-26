PODCAST: Week 9 Mountain West Football Preview

Four conference games

A light week but not a light podcast

Jeremy and Matt take you through a quick week of just four Mountain West games this Saturday for Week 9.

There are rivalry games with Hawaii vs. Wyoming and Fresno State vs. San Diego State. San Jose State is back and hosting Nevada after an emotional week that forced the New Mexico State game to be postponed. Plus, there is the Colorado State and Boise State game that could all but clinch the Mountain Division if the Broncos win.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

