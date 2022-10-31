PODCAST: Week 9 Mountain West Football Recap

One team nearly clinched the division

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

A lot of close games this week

Jeremy goes solo to recap Week 9 of Mountain West football. He starts off with some news about the Utah State football program and how it has been a bit of a mess the past few years with a variety of issues. The latest is former player Patrick Maddox suing the university over targeted harassment.

Outside of the Boise State blowout win over Colorado State, the rest of the games were close and came down to the end in most cases with the other three being one score finals.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement

More Podcast!

PODCAST: Week 8 Mountain West Football Recap PODCAST: Week 8 Mountain West Football Preview PODCAST: Week 7 Mountain West Football Recap

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire