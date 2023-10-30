PODCAST: Week 9 Mountain West Football Recap

Time to know if UNLV is for real.

San Jose State, Boise State have big wins

Jeremy and Josh are back to recap Week 9 of Mountain West football. There was a snow game between Colorado State and Air Force, Boise State and San Jose State are showing up big time and Nevada has won back-to-back games.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

