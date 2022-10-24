PODCAST: Week 8 Mountain West Football Recap

One team nearly clinched the division

Week 8 is done!

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap Week 8 of Mountain West play that saw a lot of intrigue and teams make the case to clinch a division title and one good team basically fall out of the title game mix. UNLV really needs Doug Brumfield back at quarterback as they got whooped by Notre Dame.

Boise State’s defense led them past Air Force, 19-14. Colorado State had a game-winning drive to defeat Hawaii, Fresno State had its best game of the year, San Diego State took care of Nevada, and Wyoming outlasted Utah State.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

