PODCAST: Week 8 Mountain West Football Preview

We are just past the mid-season point.

Mid-season awards

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview Week 8 of Mountain West football. There are still a few non-conference games with UNLV traveling to Notre Dame and San Jose State taking on New Mexico State, who is on the schedule once again.

The top games look to be Boise State vs. Air Force as the undefeated in league play Broncos take on a really good Falcons team. Air Force must win if they want to stay in the running for a conference title. The other big game where the loser is likely out of it for the Mountain Divison is Utah State taking on Wyoming for the battle for Jim Bridgers rifle.

We also spend some time going through award season as well at the halfway point.

