PODCAST: Week 7 Mountain West Football Preview

Can SJSU can keep winning?

A few rivalry games this week

Jeremy and Matt go through the five-game slate of Mountain West games. There is a non-conference rivalry matchup between New Mexico and New Mexico State. The big game of the week is UNLV vs. Air Force which could determine a lot in each division race. San Jose State is looking to roll in the West Division by taking on rival Fresno State.

Hawaii hosts Nevada in a game that is just meh… if we are being honest. Plus, Utah State looks to keep up its momentum against Colorado State.

