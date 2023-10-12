PODCAST: Week 7 Mountain West Football Preview

A full slate of games and a big one

Definitely get to Wyoming vs. Air Force

Jeremy and Josh are back to preview Week 7 of Mountain West football. There are a full slate of games and still many questions about teams despite it being basically the half way point. The big game of the weekend is Wyoming vs. Air Force. The one-loss Cowboys are taking on the undefeated Falcons for an edge in the Mountain West regular season race.

