PODCAST: Week 7 Mountain West Football Recap

Another week of twists and turns

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap Week 7 of Mountain West football. Another week of interesting results with Air Force blowing out a UNLV team that is suffering quite a few injuries. San Jose State’s offense stalls in its loss to Fresno State.

New Mexico gets nothing going with a new offensive coordinator, and Hawaii is getting healthier as it claimed its first FBS win of the year. Also, Utah State wins with its fourth-string quarterback.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

