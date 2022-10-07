PODCAST: Week 6 Mountain West Football Preview
Full slate of league games
San Jose State & UNLV in a big game
Jeremy and Matt break down Week 6 of Mountain West play which is a full set of conference games with all 12 teams in action. Who would have thought that San Jose State vs. UNLV could be an early decider for the West Divison this year. Fresno State vs. Boise State was to be some elite game but now both teams enter with questions with new quarterbacks and part of a coaching staff for the Broncos.
There is also the Norvell Bowl on Friday night with Nevada taking on Colorado State in a game between two not-so-great teams. San Diego State host Hawaii and the goal is likely to have Braxton Burmeister be healthy and finish the game under center.
You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!
