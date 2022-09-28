PODCAST: Week 5 Mountain West Football Preview

Who would have thought SJSU vs. Wyoming is the best game?

Three days of football!

Jeremy and Matt go through the three-day weekend of Mountain West football games. They start on Thursday night with Utah State traveling to BYU for the Wagon Wheel and it might just be the last time they play for a long time with the Cougars going to the NFL.

A formerly great looking game on the schedule between San Diego State seems more like a pair of floundering teams trying to figure things out. Air Force hosts a bad Navy team and the game of the week might just be San Jose State at Wyoming. Plus, New Mexico. and UNLV could be an interesting matchup between these two teams that are improving.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

