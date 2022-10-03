PODCAST: Week 5 Mountain West Football Recap

What the heck happened to Fresno State?

San Jose State & UNLV are the favorites?

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap another week of Mountain West football. This latest Week 5 saw UNLV come from behind to beat New Mexico. Boise State showed off its new offensive coordinator and quarterback in a dominant second half performance against San Diego State.

Air Force snuck past rival Navy, UConn upset Fresno State, and San Jose State looks like a front runner after topping Wyoming.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

