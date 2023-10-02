PODCAST: Week 5 Mountain West Football Recap

A two tier at the top?

UNLV is good?!?!

Jeremy and Josh are back to recap a unique Week 5 that saw quarterback changes, blowouts and a cranky FCS coach. There is starting see some clear separation at the top with Fresno State and Air Force at the top, Wyoming is a third, but beyond there is maybe UNLV or Boise State.

