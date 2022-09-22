PODCAST: Week 4 Mountain West Football Preview Part 1

More league play and a buy game.

Will we find out who these teams are?

Jeremy and Matt break up the Week 4 games in two parts to give everyone a more enjoyable podcast experience. We go through the two Friday games that include Air Force vs. Nevada in a very interesting conference tilt. The Falcons are coming off of a surprising loss to Wyoming, and the Wolf Pack are finally back home after an extended game at Iowa which saw them shut out and a game take about seven hours to complete. Boise State looks to get on track with another winnable game at UTEP in an old WAC matchup.

On Saturday, the first two games are San Diego State hosting Toledo as a home underdog. The Aztecs have some things to fix during this game on both sides of the ball. The other game has Colorado State on upset alert vs. FCS No., 7 Sacramento State.

