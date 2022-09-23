PODCAST: Week 4 Mountain West Football Preview Part 2

Previewing all the Saturday games

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Five games to preview

Jeremy and Matt break up the Week 4 games into two podcasts since there are a pair of games on Friday. The five games we look at are:

UNLV at Utah State

New Mexico at LSU

Hawaii at New Mexico State

Wyoming at BYU

Western Michigan at San Jose State

There are going to be some interesting games this week and the two best games are Utah State hosting UNLV, and Wyoming traveling to BYU.



You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement

More Podcast!

PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Recap PODCAST: Week 2 Mountain West Football Recap PODCAST: Mountain West Football Week 2 Preview

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire