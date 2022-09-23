PODCAST: Week 4 Mountain West Football Preview Part 2
Previewing all the Saturday games
Five games to preview
Jeremy and Matt break up the Week 4 games into two podcasts since there are a pair of games on Friday. The five games we look at are:
UNLV at Utah State
New Mexico at LSU
Hawaii at New Mexico State
Wyoming at BYU
Western Michigan at San Jose State
There are going to be some interesting games this week and the two best games are Utah State hosting UNLV, and Wyoming traveling to BYU.
You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!
