PODCAST: Week 4 Mountain West Football Recap

An up and down week

Trying to figure out who is good this year

Jeremy and Matt go through a Week 4 of Mountain West football that had some of the good teams perform at very low points. There are some bright spots with Air Force, San Jose State and UNLV all improving their play or bouncing back from a not-so-great Week 3.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

