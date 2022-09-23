Podcast: Week 3 Preview

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 3 slate, going in depth on Bills/Dolphins, Lions/Vikings, Rams/Cardinals and so much more.

They debate the Commanders' receiver corps and the Rams' backfield. They question JuJu Smith-Schuster's upside and go deep on every fantasy-relevant player as the data pours in after six months in the offseason wilderness.

