PODCAST: Week 3 Mountain West Football Recap

An interesting Week 3

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Some bad teams are getting good/?!?!

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap the third week of the Mountain West season where everything seems to be weird. There is no clear-cut top team and some of the former bottom teams in the league are taking a step up in getting wins and could be in the running for a bowl game in New Mexico and UNLV.

Lots of games and some intrigue starting to hit this league.

https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/traffic.megaphone.fm/ADV1334383649.mp3?updated=1663649834

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement

More Podcast!

PODCAST: Week 2 Mountain West Football Recap PODCAST: Mountain West Football Week 2 Preview PODCAST: Week 1 Mountain West Football Recap

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire