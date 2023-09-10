Advertisement
Jeremy Mauss and Matthew Kenerly
PODCAST: Week 2 Mountain West Football Recap

Too early for snap judgements?

 

Jeremy and Matt are back to recap the second full week of Mountain West football. There was a an FCS upset, game-winning field goal, and a few blowouts along the way.

Is it too early to make sweeping judgements? Maybe, so we try not to.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneInSpotifyiTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

