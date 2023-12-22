PODCAST: Week 2 Of Mountain West Bowl Previews

There are four bowl games this week

Bowl season continues

Jeremy and Josh get into the second wave of bowl games with four bowl games this week. A trio of games on Saturday featuring San Jose State, Utah State, and Air Force. Then a post Christmas bowl game with UNLV getting a challenge with Kansas.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

