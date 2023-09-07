PODCAST: Week 2 Mountain West Football Preview

Jeremy Mauss and Matthew Kenerly
·1 min read

PODCAST: Week 2 Mountain West Football Preview

Lots of FCS games this week

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Get ready for another week

 

Jeremy and Matt are back together and preview all 12 games of Week 2 of the Mountain West season. There are plenty of FCS games on the docket, teams looking to get their first game or be on track.

There are a few chances for a Power 5 victory as well.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneInSpotifyiTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire