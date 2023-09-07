PODCAST: Week 2 Mountain West Football Preview

Lots of FCS games this week

Get ready for another week

Jeremy and Matt are back together and preview all 12 games of Week 2 of the Mountain West season. There are plenty of FCS games on the docket, teams looking to get their first game or be on track.

There are a few chances for a Power 5 victory as well.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

