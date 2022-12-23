Podcast: Week 16 Preview

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 16 slate, going in depth on Bills/Bears, Eagles/Cowboys, Packers/Dolphins and much more. Can fantasy managers still trust Josh Allen and Justin Fields in windswept Chicago? What effect will Gardner Minshew's insertion have on the Eagles' offense? Is Aaron Rodgers a QB1 for the fantasy semifinals?

They also debate Miles Sanders' dependability, how the Bucs might approach the Cardinals, if Daniel Jones has a streamer chance, and if Malik Willis has any juice whatsoever. They relitigate Denny's Week 15 Matt Ryan recommendation and touch on every fantasy-relevant player heading into the weekend.

