Podcast: Week 15 Preview

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 15 slate, going in depth on Dolphins/Bills, Cowboys/Jaguars, Lions/Jets and much more. How high will Jalen Hurts fly against the Bears? What is the latest “state of D'Andre Swift”?

They also debate the Lions' odds in New York, how the Falcons might fare with Desmond Ridder, and if there is any way back for the Bucs' struggling offense. Denny stuns the group with a shocking quarterback streamer recommendation and they touch on every fantasy-relevant player heading into the weekend.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

