Podcast: Week 13 Preview

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 13 slate, going in depth on Chiefs/Bengals, Jaguars/Lions, Dolphins/49ers and much more. How will Ja'Marr Chase's return affect the Bengals' offense? Will the potential loss of LT Terron Armstead torpedo the Dolphins' offense in a tough matchup?

They also debate A.J. Brown's eruption potential in a “revenge game,” if Justin Herbert is primed for a hot streak, and the prospects for Packers/Bears with a pair of banged up quarterbacks. The group touches on every fantasy-relevant player heading into the weekend.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the Rotoworld app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!