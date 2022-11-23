PODCAST: Week 13 Mountain West Football Preview

PODCAST: Week 13 Mountain West Football Recap

Final week of games

Everything is set

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the final Mountian West football week of the 2022 season. Everything is clinched from bowl berths to conference title appearances. There is still a lot to play for with rivalries and pride on the line, and possibly a job or two.

One interesting note about this week’s games could be who plays at full strength. Boise State and Fresno State might hold back some players as they might not be fully healthy and the coaches want to have them fresh for the title game next week.

