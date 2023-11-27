PODCAST: Week 13 Mountain West Football Recap

Title game is set!

Heartbreak for a few teams

Jeremy and Josh are back to take a look back at the final regular season games of the Mountain West season. The championship game is decided by computers but it didn’t really have to if one or two things went a different way this year.

Colorado State is not bowl eligible after its loss to Hawaii, there is a firing in New Mexico, and Fresno State keeps free falling.

The two also get into the latest on the coaching news in the Mountain West.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

