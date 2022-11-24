Podcast: Week 12 Preview

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 12 slate, going in depth on the Thanksgiving games before jumping into Packers/Eagles, Cardinals/Chargers, Bengals/Titans and much more. They examine the Jets and Rams' chaos, the Bucs and Seahawks' prospects coming off their byes and the Steelers' receiver situation.

They try to sift through the week's biggest injury situations, including whether Marquise Brown will suit up for the Cardinals. Every fantasy-relevant player is touched on heading into the long weekend.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

