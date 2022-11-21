PODCAST: Week 12 Mountain West Football Recap

Title game is set

A few disappointed teams

Jeremy and Matt are back to go over a very exciting Week 12 of Mountain West football. Division champs were crowned with Boise State topping Wyoming in an epic game, and Fresno State cruising over Nevada. The Bulldogs and Broncos will face off in two weeks.

UNLV failed to make a bowl game this year in a brutal loss to Hawaii. Air Force had few issues against Colorado State and Utah State made a bowl game after it was unsure they would do so.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

