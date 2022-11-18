Podcast: Week 11 Preview

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 11 slate, going in depth on Bears/Falcons, Cowboys/Vikings, Chiefs/Chargers and much more.

They debate how hot Justin Fields can keep running, how the Chiefs and Chargers receiver corps might shake out, if the Cowboys' passing attack can finally get going, and if the Colts' new approach will work. They assess the injury situations in SF/AZ, and how moving indoors might affect Bills/Browns.

