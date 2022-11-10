PODCAST: Week 11 Mountain West Football Preview

Rivalries and top-notch games

Crunch time for league play

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview a big Week 11 of Mountain West football games. There is a Friday night West Divison clash in Las Vegas between Fresno State and UNLV. Then a full slate of Saturday games with most on CBS Sports Network. San Jose State and San Diego State is another game with division title implications.

The Border War between Colorado State and Wyoming, Hawaii makes a long and tricky trip to face Hawaii, plus there is Nevada hosting rival Boise State. We kick the Saturday off, though, with Air Force taking on New Mexico.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

