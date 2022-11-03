PODCAST: Week 10 Mountain West Football Preview

Full slate of games!!

Who will be bowl eligible this week

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview Week 10 of Mountain West football and it is an all Saturday affair of games for this week. There are two rivalry games with Army and Air Force with an early morning start and the other is Boise State vs. BYU.

UNLV and Utah State are expected to get their starting quarterbacks back in the lineup and that will be a huge boon for them. San Jose State and Fresno State are looking to become one step closer to becoming bowl eligible.

