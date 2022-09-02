PODCAST: Week 1 Football Preview Part 2
Late Saturday games.
An interesting part two to the weekend
Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the second half of the Week 1 Mountain West football games. All of these are the Saturday afternoon to late night games.
Texas State at Nevada
Utah State at Alabama
Maine at New Mexico
Boise State at Oregon State
Western Kentucky at Hawaii
