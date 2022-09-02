PODCAST: Week 1 Football Preview Part 2

Late Saturday games.

An interesting part two to the weekend

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the second half of the Week 1 Mountain West football games. All of these are the Saturday afternoon to late night games.

Texas State at Nevada

Utah State at Alabama

Maine at New Mexico

Boise State at Oregon State

Western Kentucky at Hawaii

