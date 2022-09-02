PODCAST: Week 1 Football Preview Part 2

Jeremy Mauss and Matthew Kenerly
·1 min read

PODCAST: Week 1 Football Preview Part 2

Late Saturday games.

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

An interesting part two to the weekend

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the second half of the Week 1 Mountain West football games. All of these are the Saturday afternoon to late night games.

  • Texas State at Nevada

  • Utah State at Alabama

  • Maine at New Mexico

  • Boise State at Oregon State

  • Western Kentucky at Hawaii

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher RadioTuneInSpotifyiTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Podcast!

PODCAST: 2022 Week 1 Mountain West Preview Part 1

PODCAST: 2022 Week 0 Mountain West Football Recap

PODCAST: 2022 Week 0 Mountain West Football Preview

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire

Recommended Stories