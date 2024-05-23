Podcast: USA TODAY’s Bryan Kalbrosky on Rockets, NBA Draft chatter

Bryan Kalbrosky, national NBA staff writer at USA TODAY’s For The Win, shares the latest intel and scouting analysis related to the Rockets and their No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2024 draft. His latest mock draft projects Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard to Houston.

Hosted by Rockets podcasters Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves, discussion topics include a wave of recent rumors linking Sheppard to Houston. Other subjects include alternative options such as Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Alex Sarr, trade scenarios, and more.

The show also features perspective on Houston’s improved placement in the Western Conference, and why the Rockets were justified in giving a contract extension to general manager Rafael Stone.

Thursday’s interview, which is sponsored by Clutch City Lager of Karbach Brewing, can be listened to below in its entirety. Each episode is also made available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790 and all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire