Podcast: A training camp mailbag edition discussing the DTs, LBs, and more!

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their fourth training camp practice on Thursday, and the pads come on for three days this weekend before they head back to Berea. There has been plenty to like from both sides of the ball through one week, but it has to translate onto the field when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town in Week 1.

What better way to wrap up the first week of the return to the practice field than with a mailbag episode of Nothing Rhymes with Orange? You can listen on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Tap in!

More!

Podcast: Perrion Winfrey and the myth of draft busts

Podcast: Predicting the Browns' final 53-man roster prior to training camp

The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect quarterback

The Xs and Os: How modern NFL defenses affect receiver performance

Pre-training camp Browns mailbag: realistic season outcomes and predictions

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire