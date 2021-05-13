PODCAST: Top takeaways from Bills offseason
The Bills Wire podcast is back to cover all things Buffalo Bills football over the course of the 2021 offseason.
Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) is joined by managing editor Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) once again. As the 2021 Bills schedule was just released this week, the duo breaks a couple of those matchups down, plus a full offseason roundup is involved. Topics include position at defensive end, tight end and cornerback.
Listen to the latest episode of the Bills Wire podcast right here, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).
