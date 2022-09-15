Podcast: Tom Brady’s return, dominating the Cowboys, Saints preview and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had quite the offseason, from Tom Brady’s retirement and return, to Todd Bowles taking over for Bruce Arians as head coach, to the departure of Rob Gronkowski and the arrival of Julio Jones.

After all that, the Bucs kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win over the Dallas Cowboys, and now look ahead to another tough matchup away from home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down why Brady came back for a 23rd season, how the Bucs beat the Cowboys in every facet of Sunday night’s game, and how they can finally get a regular-season win over the Saints:

