Podcast: Was Tom Brady right to question Bucs’ effort?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have scored a huge win last week over the Los Angeles Rams, but that didn’t stop quarterback Tom Brady from calling out his team’s “embarrassing” lack of effort on game day so far this season.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down Sunday’s dramatic victory over the Rams, preview Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, and talk about Brady’s public criticism of his team’s effort:

Follow the Bucs Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 10?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire