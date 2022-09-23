Podcast: Can Tom Brady’s Bucs beat Aaron Rodgers’ Packers again?

Since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Tom Brady has faced off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers twice, and he’s come away victorious both times.

Brady’s Bucs blew out Rodgers’ Packers in a regular-season meeting in Tampa early in 2020, then denied Green Bay revenge in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field on their way to a Super Bowl win.

Rodgers and the Pack return to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday for another rematch, but will this one end any differently?

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire Podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling recap Tampa Bay’s Week 2 road win over the New Orleans Saints, and preview Sunday’s home opener against their old NFC Central rivals:

