PODCAST: Titans blowout Bills, Can Buffalo rebound against Chiefs?

It was a rude awakening for the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as the Titans had their way with the AFC East front-runners. The Titans were never behind on the scoreboard, as they picked off Josh Allen twice and moved the ball effectively against Buffalo’s regressed defense.

However, it’s not time to panic. It was a strange week and many were uncertain that these two teams would even play. With the Titans COVID situation Buffalo was forced to game plan for two top teams in the AFC. Though there are flaws, it is only one game.

The Titans had their way with the Bills defense, who was surprisingly missing several key pieces, including Tre White. There were several highlight reel plays against the Bills waning defense, especially the stiff arm of Josh Norman at the hand of Derrick Henry. The regression may have some folks calling for the removal of Leslie Frazier, if this season doesn’t end the way that many believe it can; a Super Bowl appearance.

The Bills looked out of sync offensively as well, missing John Brown and Zach Moss. Despite Brown being out, who is unquestionably the number two wide receiver, second to Diggs, Cole Beasley received minimal looks, including no targets in the first half. It was a terrible performance on both sides of the ball.

Listen in as Bills Wire podcast hosts Matt and David take you through the night’s action right here:

