Podcast: Is it time for the Saints to unleash Jameis Winston?

The latest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is here, brought to you weekly by Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr) and host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG). You can subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts or your podcast app of choice, and catch up on past episodes in the playlist embedded below.

This week we’re scrambling for answers after the Saints lost to the visiting New York Giants in Week 4, which dropped New Orleans to a mediocre 2-2 record and, more importantly, cost O’Leary in his survivor pool. And we’ve got an idea of how to fix this: when you’re only up by three points late in the fourth quarter, take the training wheels off the offense and trust Jameis Winston to go win a football game. But his future and that of Cameron Jordan is worth considering after the first month of the season.

We round out the discussion by previewing Week 5’s road game with the Washington Football Team, and what could be waiting for the Saints on the other side of their Week 6 bye: