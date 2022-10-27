PODCAST: It’s time for Daniel Jones haters to wave the white flag

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we finally do the inevitable and look into the New York Giants’ latest round of injury woes and what it means for the team.

We also look ahead at the second half schedule and talk playoffs. Yes, playoffs.

And what Giants Wire Podcast would be complete without a little talk about quarterback Daniel Jones, his improvement and his contract situation?

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O'Leary and joined by site editor Dan Benton.

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

