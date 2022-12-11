Podcast: Is time to close the book on the Patriots’ 2022 season?

It would be easy for the New England Patriots to show up to their Monday Night Football showdown in the desert dressed in black for their own funeral, particularly after getting dismantled at home by the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

But then again, there’s still a clear path for them to the postseason, and they’ll be facing a 4-8 Arizona Cardinals team with one of the league’s worst defenses. Hope for the Patriots might be dimming, but there’s still a glimmer of it left for the team, assuming they take care of business on Monday.

In this week’s edition of the Patriots Wire Podcast, Ryan O’Leary and I look ahead to the Patriots and Cardinals game, while also touching on the current state of the team and some pretty astounding statistics.

