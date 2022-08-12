Podcast: Things to watch in Jags’ preseason game vs. Browns, reviewing Hall of Fame Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their preseason last Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but weren’t able to get a win in the process after falling by the score of 27-11. Despite that, there were still many positives and negatives to take away from it.

In Episode 20 of “Touchdown Jaguars!,” Jags Wire’s Phil Smith and I reviewed last week’s game. Among the top positives discussed was the night the pass-rush had as Travon Walker and Arden Key led the way. As for the negatives, we discussed the struggles to stop the run and why fans shouldn’t be overly concerned about it yet.

At the end of the episode, we looked ahead to Friday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. With the Jags’ starters set to play, we discussed what we will be looking for specifically out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be making his 2022 preseason debut.

For bonus content, we also discussed Tony Boselli’s busy weekend in Canton. The Jags’ first-ever draft pick made history by being the first Jag inducted into the Hall of Fame, and we discussed how big of a moment it was for him and Jacksonville.

