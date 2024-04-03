PODCAST: Terry McDonough ruling, Cardinals draft needs

We have a new edition of the podcast with me and cohost Seth Cox. There isn’t much new when it comes to football, but we did discuss the recent arbitration ruling involving the Arizona Cardinals and how they must pay Terry McDonough $3 million for defamation.

We also delve into the 2024 NFL draft, going over what the Cardinals’ draft needs are — critical, primary and secondary.

Enjoy!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The ruling in the Terry McDonough arbitration case

(27:21) The Cardinals’ draft needs

