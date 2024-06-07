PODCAST: Takeaways from Cardinals OTAs with Howard Balzer





The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up the voluntary part of their offseason program this week with the completion of OTAs.

Our own Howard Balzer was present for all practices that were open and all the media availability, while I was there for one day.

In this edition of the podcast, Balzer and I talk about what we took away from what we heard and what we saw.

Times at topics:

(1:00) Takeaways from what was said by players and coaches

(22:33) Players to watch entering training camp, based on what we saw (and can report) from OTAs

