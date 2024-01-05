Podcast: Support for Justin Fields from fans, teammates should speak volumes

Justin Fields has an uncertain future with the Bears, one that’s about to kick into high gear heading into the offseason.

Chicago owns the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft (again), where general manager Ryan Poles needs to decide if he’s going to trade it or use it to draft a top quarterback prospect, like Caleb Williams.

Fields has made big improvements this season since returning from his thumb injury, and he’s. also garnered the support of teammates and fans alike. The Bears certainly appear to be building something special, and Fields is a big part of that. So why mess with a good thing?

Bears fans chanted “We want Fields!” Bears players have all but done the same. Is Poles listening?

